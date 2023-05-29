ugc_banner

Netizens react to Emmy-winning hit Succession's finale delivering a feel-bad ending

Updated: May 29, 2023

Emmy-winning hit drama Succession has officially ended after 5 years. Here's how the netizens are reacting to the season finale of the HBO series.

Since the day we all started to watch the critically acclaimed drama Succession on HBO, we were eager to know which of the Murdoch-esque Roy family siblings will prevail in the end and will take over the family company, Waystar Royco. After five years, we finally got the answer in the fourth and final season of the HBO series, even though it wasn't what most of us expected.

Spoiler alert! At the end of the whopping 88-minute finale which aired on Sunday evening, none of the Roy siblings won. Shiv Roy took one final blow against her brother Kendall, blowing up his plans to keep their late father’s company and become CEO. She voted to let their media empire be acquired by a Swedish tech giant, GoJo.

The series-long tussles between the three siblings turned into an actual tussle, as a screaming match descended into a wrestling match, with the nihilistic Roman declaring the trio “nothing” in the end. And Shiv’s no-longer-estranged husband and soon-to-be-baby-daddy, Tom Wambsgans, triumphed as the new chief executive, with Cousin Greg by his side despite last-minute treachery.

Here's how the netizens are reacting to the masterful yet feel-bad ending!

"Shiv has finally become her mother. Destined to be the unhappy wife of the powerful CEO. I’m gonna be SICK," said one Twitter user after watching the finale episode. 

Another tweeted, "Even when messed up and hard to digest, Shiv Roy made a smart move. Questionable, yes, but her choice. She wasn’t gonna win either way and had to pick up her villain. Shiv chose to be a Lady Macbeth. Jesse Armstrong, you filthy genius. #SuccessionFinale #Succession."

"I put my marker down on Tom and Greg," said Jennifer Gould, an Oregon-based trusts and estates lawyer, minutes after she finished watching the show, "and I was right."

"That was a perfect symphony, a Greek tragedy, primal. And I got to watch it with some of my extraordinary friends. Farewell, to the best gig ever. Farewell, to so much… #SuccessionFinale," read a third tweet.

"You know when an episode of tv is so good and earthshattering you're just walking around your house in silence like this that's how I feel about the Succession finale tonight," said another Succession fan.

Check out more tweets below!

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession first aired on HBO on June 3, 2018. The hit series saw Jeremy Strong playing Kendall, Kieran Culkin playing Roman, and Sarah Snook playing Siobhan aka Shiv. The series has received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, musical score, direction, production values, acting, and examination of its subject matter. 

