Netflix drops Rebel Moon: Part Two trailer | Watch

Waiting for the Rebel Moon Part Two trailer? Streamer Netflix released the first trailer of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Part Two, which will serve as the finale to his two-part sci-fi epic. The first part released last week and opened to mixed reactions from audiences with some finding it worth the wait while others calling it a drag. The final part of Rebel Moon will premiere on April 19, 2024 on Netflix.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire released on December 21. Soon after its premiere, it became Netflix’s top-most watched content. Rebel Moon Part 1 follows a lone soldier named Kora, who’s discovered a quiet life and community on a farming moon called Veldt. She’s left behind her life of fighting against the Imperium, the evil intergalactic royal empire with a mission to control the entire galaxy. Her quiet life gets thrown into the air when she is pushed back into war when Atticus Noble visits her planet on behalf of the Imperium’s leader, Balisarius. Kora recruits a band of fighters, including Gunnar, Darrian Bloodaxe, Kai and a robot named Jimmy, to lead her resistance.

In the end of Part One, Kora is seen killing Noble, only for him to be resurrected by Balisarius and ordered to bring Kora back for execution. The new trailer shows even more intense battle sequences as Kora trains her new forces.