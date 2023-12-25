Another superhero failure: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom struggles at box office

Joining a long list of superhero films that have failed to make a mark this year, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opened to a poor start at the box office. The film unlike its predecessors failed to make a splash at the Christmas box office as it debuted to $28 million over the weekend. Even though the world over people have taken a break from work and are in holiday mood, the four-day holiday weekend hasn’t done much for the film.

The latest Aquaman installment is however faring better than its competition – animated film Migration, Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone But You, and sports biopic The Iron Claw. The film, however, has very little to boast about beyond its current number 1 spot as the film cost $205 million to make and ranks among the worst debuts of the year for a superhero movie.

With these figures, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has become the fourth of four DC movies this year to crumble at the box office. This year, all superhero films like The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Blue Beetle majorly flopped in theatres.

Other films that will be released today and are expected to bring a change in the dynamics are Warner’s musical adaptation of The Color Purple, Neon’s racing drama Ferrari, and George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat.