North West gets a funky designer gift with mom Kim Kardashian's crying face meme on it

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Dec 25, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
That crying face meme just got a glam update as Kim’s eldest daughter North West unwrapped a Christmas present this year which left everyone in splits. Check the picture inside. 

If you’re someone who stays on the internet for a couple of hours daily, you could not have missed Kim Kardashian’s crying face meme. It was during a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode when Kim broke down while talking about her then-failing 72-day marriage with Kris Humphries. Pictures of Kim from that episode surfaced on the internet and memers worked on them full-time to make the crying face meme work. Ever since, it’s possibly the most famous meme from the Kardashian clan that is used so often. 

That crying face meme just got a glam update as Kim’s eldest daughter North West unwrapped a Christmas present this year which left everyone in splits. There are reports that North West is planning to show that gift to the world in an upcoming Keeping Up…..episode. 

North got a custom Alexander Wang bag adorned with her mom Kim Kardashian's viral crying face. Taking to her Instagram story, Kim shared a glimpse of the crystal mesh handbag with her face stitched onto the side. The bag is a one-of-a-kind. 

Here's what the custom designer bag looks like:

Kim Kardashian and the whole family are known for their extravagant Christmas decor and parties. This year, Kim has decked up her entire hallway with frosty Christmas trees.  Also read: 7 weeks after giving birth, Kourtney Kardashian reveals her postpartum workout routine

