North West gets a funky designer gift with mom Kim Kardashian's crying face meme on it

If you’re someone who stays on the internet for a couple of hours daily, you could not have missed Kim Kardashian’s crying face meme. It was during a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode when Kim broke down while talking about her then-failing 72-day marriage with Kris Humphries. Pictures of Kim from that episode surfaced on the internet and memers worked on them full-time to make the crying face meme work. Ever since, it’s possibly the most famous meme from the Kardashian clan that is used so often.

That crying face meme just got a glam update as Kim’s eldest daughter North West unwrapped a Christmas present this year which left everyone in splits. There are reports that North West is planning to show that gift to the world in an upcoming Keeping Up…..episode.