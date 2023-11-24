Natalie Portman who started off as a child actor says 'children should never get into it'

Hollywood star Natalie Portman will next be seen in Todd Haynes’ next film May December. The film stars Portman as actress Elizabeth Berry, who is set to portray Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore) in a movie. Gracie is a Georgia woman who became a notorious tabloid figure when she engaged in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old boy, Joe. The film is based loosely on the story of teacher Mary Kay Letourneau, who had an affair with and married her teenage student, Vili Fualaau.

In the event of all this, twenty years have passed and Gracie is trying to move on from the scandal. But to prepare for her upcoming role, Elizabeth visits Gracie and Joe (Charles Melton), who is now 36. The couple is still together, married with children, but Elizabeth’s arrival exposes the fractures beneath their carefully constructed surface.

About the film, Natalie Portman said, “There are so many refractions that all mirrors the work Todd put into it. How you see the characters with Samy [Burch]’s writing, where it switches as soon as you think you know something about them. You’re never sure or comfortable about who you’re supposed to be feeling. It was just a gift to get to do.”

Natalie also opened up about being a part of the industry as a child actress. When asked in an interview how she feels about the same, the Oscar-winning actress said, “I would not encourage young people to go into this. I don’t mean ever; I mean as children. I feel it was almost an accident of luck that I was not harmed, also combined with very overprotective, wonderful parents. You don’t like it when you’re a kid, and you’re grateful for it when you’re an adult.”