Natalie Portman wants a Mighty Thor and Captain Marvel crossover in MCU

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman will also assume the mantle of Thor in the fourth 'Thor' movie, titled 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. Called Mighty Thor, her version will also wield the now-repaired Mjolnir. The film also brings back director Taika Waititi, who joined the franchise with the third movie, 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

In an interaction with Variety, Portman was asked which superheroes she wants Mighty Thor to cross over with. She responded, "I love Captain Marvel. Brie is a dear friend so that would be a fun one."

Larson joined MCU with 2019's standalone movie, titled simply 'Captain Marvel', and will return next year for the Nia DaCosta-directed sequel, 'The Marvels'. There have been rumours suggesting Marvel Studios wishes for a female-centric MCU movie, and female actors have also spoken to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige about it.

It remains to be seen whether it will actually happen.

Meanwhile, 'Love and Thunder', which also features Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, and Russell Crowe in the cast, has received positive early reactions.

Fandango's Erik Davis tweeted, "Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg!"

Inverse's Jacob Kleinman wrote, "I saw #ThorLoveAndThunder. It can't quite match the visual or comedy bombast of Ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. It's also very funny (Natalie's got jokes) and features one of the most stunning visual sequences in MCU history."

Bleeding Cool's Kaitlyn Booth's response was more mixed. She wrote, "So, #ThorLoveAndThunder, I have Thoughts and Feelings, a lot of which are spoilers, some of them I'm not happy about. What I can talk about is something that the thing that made #ThorRagnarok such a breath of fresh air was how different it was from the other movies."

'Thor: Love and Thunder' releases on July 7.