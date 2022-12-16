'Musical': Daisy Edgar-Jones to portray Carole King in biopic. Details inside

British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones is all set to play the role of the legendary American singer-songwriter Carole King in a biopic, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The project is a film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play Broadway show 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical'. The new The film, simply titled 'Beautiful', will be directed by 'The Kids Are All Right' helmer Lisa Cholodenko.

As per THR, King said in a statement, "Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger. She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance."

Tom Hanks is involved along with his partner Gary Goetzman as a producer through their banner Playtone. The stage show producer Paul Blake is also involved. Sherry Kondor, Christine Russell, Steven Shareshian, and Mike Bosner will executive produce.

Cholodenko has written the script in collaboration with Stuart Blumberg.

Edgar-Jones, 24, rose to fame with BBC, Hulu romantic drama miniseries 'Normal People', based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. Her performance was also appreciated in the 2018 black comedy film 'Fresh'. Recently, she starred in the film adaptation of Delia Owens's book 'Where the Crawdads Sing'.