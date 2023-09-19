Money Heist spinoff Berlin sets release date, gets exciting teaser trailer. Watch

Netflix has revealed exciting news for fans of the hit Spanish series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) with the announcement of a prequel series titled Berlin. In a recently released sneak peek, viewers catch a glimpse of the character Berlin, portrayed by Pedro Alonso, in a new light. The prequel is set to premiere on December 29 this year, offering an exploration of Berlin's backstory.

The official trailer for Berlin takes us back to a time when Berlin was an enthusiastic and carefree thief, in stark contrast to his role as the morally complex second-in-command in Money Heist. This time, Berlin is shown planning an audacious heist in Paris, aiming to steal €44 million from a top-tier auction house in a single afternoon. However, complications arise as Berlin becomes involved with the wife of the man he's attempting to rob, introducing an intriguing layer of suspense to the story.

In Money Heist, Berlin played a significant role as the elder brother of the Professor, contributing to the meticulous planning of the heists central to the series' narrative. While the original show was produced and initially aired on Antena 3 in Spain, it gained international popularity after Netflix's involvement.

Berlin, on the other hand, is an original production by Netflix.

Berlin is created by Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina, the minds behind Money Heist. The writing team for the prequel includes David Oliva, David Barrocal, Esther Martinez Lobato, and Álex Pina. In addition to Pedro Alonso as Berlin, the cast includes Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña as Roi, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

