Million dollar girl! Taylor Swift will earn over $100M from Spotify this year

The year 2023 belongs to Taylor Swift. After the mega-success of her Eras world tour, the songstress finally earned the tag of a billionaire this year. And now a report has claimed that Swift is set to earn more than $100 million from Spotify alone in 2023.

Since the start of this year, the singer's music has been streamed 26.1 billion times, as per Spotify. Until November, the singer had earned around $91.35 million. And if the number continues to grow, then by the end of December, she would earn around $130 million, per Variety.

The singer was named Spotify's top-streamed artist of 2023. Other singers who have earned moolah from streaming are Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake, and Peso Pluma. Her hits like ''Cruel Summer'' and ''Anti-Hero'' and her album Lover were in the top 10 songs listened to globally.

This is another milestone that the singer will achieve this year.

In October, it was revealed that the singer is officially a billionaire. As per the Bloomberg analysis, Swift’s total net worth is now at $1.1 billion, and all thanks go to her Eras tour.