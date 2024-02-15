Michelle Yeoh will take on a crime ring in action thriller The Mother

Michelle Yeoh is returning back to the basics with yet another action flick, The Mother. In the film, the stellar actress is set to take on the role of an immigrant.

The movie is based on the screenplay by PG Cuschieri and has French actor-director Melanie Laurent behind the lens.

Michelle to play an immigrant

As per the script, the film will see Michelle play an immigrant mother and businesswoman trying to make a new life for her family in America. But when her two teenage sons stumble into trouble with a Boston crime ring, she’s forced to rekindle her past to save them.

The film will be introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin. The European Film Market runs February 15-21 in conjunction with the Berlin Film Festival, which began on the same day.

The film will be up for buyers at film festivals

Also in Berlin, AGC international and CAA Media will shop the crime thriller The Epiphany, starring Sylvester Stallone, with Will Eubank directing; and Sugar Bandits, starring Will Smith in another action thriller based on a screenplay by Chuck Hogan.

Eubank will helm The Epiphany based on a screenplay by Katie Lovejoy and Russell Sommer. Stallone and Braden Aftergood will produce through Balboa Productions, with Stuart Ford executive producing for AGC Studios. Convergence Entertainment is also producing and financing the picture.

Meanwhile, The Mother is produced by Thunder Road while 30West is financing. Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce through Thunder Road, alongside Arthur Sarkissian and John Schramm; Stuart Ford will executive produce for AGC Studios alongside 30West.