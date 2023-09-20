Michael Caine to retire from acting after The Great Escaper?

Sir Michael Caine, the iconic British actor whose illustrious career has spanned an astonishing eight decades, has recently hinted that his latest film, The Great Escaper, might mark the end of his acting journey. At 90 years old, this comes as no surprise, as the legendary actor has amassed over 160 movie credits.

In a conversation with The Telegraph, Sir Michael Caine expressed his joy and enthusiasm for his role in The Great Escaper. He cited his love for the character of Bernie and the beautifully written script as the reasons he couldn't resist taking part in the project. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had kept him away from the big screen for three years, leading him to believe that his acting career might be over. Yet, he embarked on this final adventure and reveled in the experience.

"I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written. With Covid and all that, I hadn’t done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it – and had such a wonderful time," he said.

The Great Escaper tells the remarkable story of Bernard Jordan, a British World War II veteran who, at the age of 89, made headlines by "breaking out" of his nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France. The film delves into his wartime experiences and the unforgettable moment of his escape in 2014.

In his own words, Sir Michael Caine confessed, "I am bloody 90 now, and I can't walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now. Anyway..."

It's worth noting that Sir Michael had previously mentioned in a Vanity Fair interview two years ago that the film Best Sellers (2021) would be his last. Yet, he surprised us by appearing in two more films, Medieval and The Great Escaper. This reveals the unpredictable nature of a true artist's passion. His future involvement in projects will depend on how he feels and whether he's up to the task.

Regardless of whether The Great Escaper marks the conclusion of Sir Michael Caine's acting career, he can retire with the knowledge that he has crafted an enormous legacy within the entertainment industry. His body of work has not only entertained but has also inspired generations of actors and film enthusiasts.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE