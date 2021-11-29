Matthew McConaughey dropping out of elections, won't run for Texas governor

Hollywood actor Matthew MacConaughey is dropping out of elections as he announced on Sunday that he won’t be running for the Governor of Texas.

In an Instagram video, the actor was heard saying, “As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

He said that he will instead be focusing his energy on on other endeavors that he deems are socially beneficial. He spoke of what he’s learned in the interim while considering running for political office. He further said, “What have I learned? That we have some problems we need to fix, that our politics needs new purpose, that we have divides that need healing, that we need more trust in our lives. We got to start shining a light on our shared values, the ones that cross party lines, the ones that build bridges instead of burn them, that our children are our greatest asset.”

“I’m going to continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life. Organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity. That’s the American dream,” McConaughey said.

Watch the full video here:

