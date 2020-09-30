Matrix 4: Daniel Bernhardt to reprise his role in the upcoming film

Actor Daniel Bernhardt will reprise his role as Agent Johnson in the upcoming installment of the Matrix franchise.

The next film, ‘Matrix 4’, is the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise.

The makers have resumed production after a five-month hiatus due the pandemic.

The actor, Daniel Bernhardt was in 2003’s ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ and has also appeared in the ‘John Wick’ movies as an actor and a stunt performer.

‘Matrix 4’ will have Lana Wachowski return as the director with stars like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The new cast includes Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Ellen Hollman.

Warner Bros. will release the film on April 1, 2022.