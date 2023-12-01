Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon triumphs at NYFCC Awards

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has been declared the Best Film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle. This marks Scorsese's third time securing the top spot in his hometown's critics' rankings, having previously won for Goodfellas in 1990 and The Irishman in 2019.

The awards ceremony also honoured Lily Gladstone, who co-stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon, with the Best Actress award.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann's 2017 non-fiction book and chronicles the Osage murders. The Osage Indians, one of the richest communities in the world, faced a series of inexplicable disappearances and deaths in the early 20th century. One by one, many men and women were found murdered, their deaths shrouded in mystery. The community became gripped by terror as loved ones vanished and the culprits remained elusive. The film received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Film: Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor: Franz Rogowski, Passages

Best International Film: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor: Charles Melton, May December

Best Screenplay: May December

Best Non-Fiction Film: Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros

Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best First Film: Past Lives

Best Animated Film: The Boy and the Heron

Special Award: Karen Cooper, director of the Film Forum (New York arthouse cinema)