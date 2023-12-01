Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon triumphs at NYFCC Awards
Story highlights
The New York Film Critics Circle has honoured Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon as the Best Film of the year, marking Martin Scorsese's third win in the top category.
The New York Film Critics Circle has honoured Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon as the Best Film of the year, marking Martin Scorsese's third win in the top category.
Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has been declared the Best Film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle. This marks Scorsese's third time securing the top spot in his hometown's critics' rankings, having previously won for Goodfellas in 1990 and The Irishman in 2019.
The awards ceremony also honoured Lily Gladstone, who co-stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon, with the Best Actress award.
trending now
Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann's 2017 non-fiction book and chronicles the Osage murders. The Osage Indians, one of the richest communities in the world, faced a series of inexplicable disappearances and deaths in the early 20th century. One by one, many men and women were found murdered, their deaths shrouded in mystery. The community became gripped by terror as loved ones vanished and the culprits remained elusive.
The film received overwhelmingly positive reviews.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Film: Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Actor: Franz Rogowski, Passages
Best International Film: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor: Charles Melton, May December
Best Screenplay: May December
Best Non-Fiction Film: Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros
Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Best First Film: Past Lives
Best Animated Film: The Boy and the Heron
Special Award: Karen Cooper, director of the Film Forum (New York arthouse cinema)
Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest critics group in the country, and the awards will be presented at a dinner on January 3. Last year, Todd Field's Tár was named the best film of 2022 by the critics.