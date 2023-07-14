Margot Robbie looks fabulous in red mini dress for Barbie London premiere

Real-life Barbie looked ready to party as actor Margot Robbie looked impeccable in her short red number at the London premiere of her film. Starring as the toy doll in the eponymous film, Margot took inspiration from a Barbie dress. She wore a custom Vivienne Westwood red dress with a chunky pearl necklace and a stole.

This was after Margot first debuted an Evening Barbie look in an all-pink dress with fur and a flower scrunched at the waist.

This is not the first time that Margot has recreated an iconic Barbie dress for the film premieres around the world. Margot Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal has been doing a splendid job of creating the Barbie star’s outfits inspired by the doll’s clothes. Even her London premiere dress was well planned, the event saw her in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown in pink with a stole and pearl necklace inspired by the 1962 look, which came with a red retro swimsuit, and that became Margot’s attire for the evening event.

Prior to this, she sported yet another iconic Barbie look from 1960, Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, for the film's Los Angeles premiere.



