Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone call it quits months after her 25th birthday, jokes abound on social media

Leonardo DiCaprio and Argentine-American model and actress Camila Morrone have reportedly split after five years of relationship. The news was reported by the UK newspaper The Sun. A source told the publication, "Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer."

The source said the two have parted amicably and there are no 'bad feelings'. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion," they said.

DiCaprio's fans on social media have been reiterating the old joke that he prefers women under the age of 25 as his girlfriends. Camila Morrone had turned 25 just this June.

Leonardo DiCaprio on his next date like

One tweeted, "there's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking."

Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age

One user wrote, "3 things are certain in life:

- death

- taxes

- leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed."

One other had a different perspective. "maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. did that even occur to you," they said.

On the work front, DiCaprio was last seen in 'Don't Look Up', an apocalyptic political satire black comedy written and directed by Adam McKay. The film, also starring Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep, tackled the indifferent response by world governments towards climate change.

He will next be seen in Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. It is an adaptation of the non-fiction book of the same name by American journalist and author David Grann. The film, co-written by Scorsese and Eric Roth, also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Brendan Fraser. The project carries a hefty budget of $200 million.