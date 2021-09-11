Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons welcomed second son four months ago

In an interview with The New York Times, Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst revealed that she has given birth to her second son with partner and fellow actor Jesse Plemons.



“This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel,” Dunst said. She also shared that the baby boy, who the couple has named James Robert.



“I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months. I’ve developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I’m in a really special place," she added.



The news of Dunst' pregnancy was first revealed to a magazine by the actress as part of a cover story in March.



Plemons and Dunst, who got engaged in January of 2017, also have a three-year-old son together named Ennis. As per reports, the pair first met on the set of 'Fargo' in 2015.



The couple will be seen together on the big screen in Jane Campion's film 'The Power of the Dog' alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.



'The Power of the Dog' will release in select theatres on November 17 before premiering on Netflix on December 1.