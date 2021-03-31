Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons expecting second child

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are expecting their second child.

The Spider Man girl revealed her pregnancy news via a cover image for W Magazine’s annual Directors issue. The issue casts ‘Marie Antoinette’ helmer Sofia Coppola’s muses including Kirsten Dunst, Rashida Jones and Elle Fanning.

The magazine cover has Kirsten sitting gracefully in a lace dress as her baby bump is visible. The dress is from Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy, just in case you were wondering.

The cover, however, does not discuss pregnancy as it focuses on her work with Sofia Coppola. She first worked with Coppola on ‘The Virgin Suicides’ when she was all but 16.

Of her experience while working on the film, Kirsten Dunst said, "I felt really protected. [Coppola] made me feel like I was cool, like my teeth were cool, and I was pretty. At 16, I did not think anything of myself. And it’s nice to have had another woman celebrate that transition, rather than it having been sexualized through a man’s perspective."

Kirsten Dunst and partner Jesse Plemons got engaged in 2017. They met on the sets of ‘Fargo’ and share a son, Ennis, born in 2018.