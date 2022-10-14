Kim Kardashian says she's 'exhausted' with Kanye West's false narratives: I can't take it anymore

On the latest episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' season 2, SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian shared that she's feeling run down after dealing with several different crises at once. She opened up about Kanye West's negative public comments against her and her family. And, she clarified her stance on the same.

While sitting across from her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at a dinner table, Kim revealed that she is feeling exhausted by the false narratives that portray her in a negative light. Speaking of her ex-husband, Kim said, "Kanye posted that 'I can't see the kids,' and I'm like, 'You were here this morning. Stop with this narrative."

She further added, "I can't take it anymore. But then I don't want to go back and forth on the internet," to which Khloe replied, "It's all gaslighting. All of this is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe."

Earlier this year, Kim faced backlash for advising women to get their "f---ing ass up and work" in a Variety profile released in March. The 41-year-old business mogul also dealt with Kanye West's damaging public comments about her. Then she was also in news for her split with comedian Pete Davidson.

Also read: Victoria Beckham finally reveals why she got her husband David Beckham's initials tattoo removed

Kardashians often come under fire for promoting unrealistic body and beauty standards. They are often slammed on social media for being secretive about their plastic surgeries and artificial beauty enhancements.

Kim, meanwhile, has mostly been in the news due to Kanye's online breakdowns.

The fourth episode of 'The Kardashians' season 2 dropped on OTT platforms on Thursday. Filming for season 3 has already begun, according to Kourtney's latest Instagram post.