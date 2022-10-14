Victoria Beckham finally reveals why she got her husband David Beckham's initials tattoo removed

To shut down separation rumours that were triggered by her decision to remove her husband David Beckham's initials tattoo, fashion designer and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham spoke about the status of her 20-year-long marriage in a recent interview.

During a candid conversation at Today with Hoda & Jenna, Victoria revealed that she was just a bit sick of the tattoo as it had started to bleed from the sides and almost looked blueish in colour. Slamming those who claimed that she is going through a rough patch in her married life, she shared that she has no plans to leave her husband and is very happy with her beau.

"I had these tattoos a long, long time ago, and they just weren't particularly delicate," Victoria said. "My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos, and the children do, and they're very fine, and they've had them created by the most phenomenal artists, but mine were just a little bit thick, and they were bleeding, a little bit, and just not looking as pretty."

She continued, "They started to bleed and got almost like, a sort of blue-y colour, so they just didn't look so nice. It doesn't mean anything more than that. I think the media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that."

Victoria and David were also spotted at a fancy NYC restaurant on Wednesday night. They probably were out on a date.

Also read: Princess Diana's death to be handled 'sensitively' in new season of 'The Crown'

Victoria also spoke about her latest presentation at Paris Fashion Week. "Professionally, I've just had a very big, big moment for my brand," the star said. "Finally, post-COVID, going back to showing my collections with my first big show in Paris felt like such a triumph."

The designer added, "In the middle of the pandemic I said, 'If I'm lucky enough to do another show I'm going to really, really enjoy it.'"