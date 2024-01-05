Killers of the Flower Moon to stream on this OTT from January 12

Missed out on watching the Oscar-hopeful film Killers of the Flower Moon in theatres? Well, there’s some good news for you as the Martin Scorsese film is finally headed for its streaming debut on January 12. Only last month, the film was released on digital and on-demand.

The three-and-a-half-hour-long film is a crime epic by ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese. The film is adapted from David Grann’s 2017 novel and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro in leading roles. The story takes place amid the “Reign of Terror,” a period that refers to the mysterious murders that took place after major oil deposits were discovered on the Osage nation’s land in the early 1920s.

The film is an Oscar hopeful and has already won many awards and critical acclaim upon its debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film was also honoured as the best feature of 2023 by the New York Film Critics Circle last week. Killers of the Flower Moon was also bestowed with the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute at the Gotham Awards where it won best score.

Currently, the film is said to be in the running for Best Actress nod for Lily Gladstone, Best Director and Best Picture for Martin Scorsese, and Best Actor for Dicaprio, among others at The Academy Awards 2024.