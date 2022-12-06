Kate Winslet reveals she will re-watch 'Titanic' as the film nears its 25th anniversary 

Kate Winslet has revealed that she will re-watch 'Titanic' to mark the film's 25th anniversary which is just days away. James Cameron's tragic love story had released in US on December 19, 1997 and featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead.



Winslet and Cameron have reunited for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' which is set for a December 16 release worldwide.

While doing press for the 'Avatar' sequel, Winslet revealed that she will likely watch 'Titanic' in honor of the anniversary, despite disliking watching her own movies.



"Well, I might. I mean, I'm just not very good at watching myself on screen. It's not just ‘Titanic,’ like I don't like watching myself in anything," she told 'Good Morning America' on Monday.

"I guess I probably will watch it. … You know people are talking about the 25 years — for us, it's actually longer," she added.

"I'm 47 years old now, guys, and I turned 21 when we were shooting that movie. So, it's like half my lifetime ago," she said of the Oscar-winning film.

"It's amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, [is] so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does," Winslet said. "It's a huge, huge honor that people still love something that I was a part of all those years ago."



The film received 13 nominations at the Oscars that year including a Best Actress nomination for Winslet for playing Rose in the film.



Winslet had earlier revealed that her journey in the film wasn't easy. "I was scared of Hollywood. A big, scary place where everyone had to be thin and look a certain way. And I knew that I did not look that way or feel like I fit there, so if I was ever going to belong, I had to earn my place. And to me, I hadn’t earned it," she had said in an earlier interview.

Cameron recently agreed with what Winslet had to say about her journey to stardom.