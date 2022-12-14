Kate Winslet reveals her kids encouraged her to join 'Avatar: The Way of the Water' cast

Hollywood star Kate Winslet, who shot to fame with her role as Rose in James Cameron's 1997 evergreen classic 'Titanic', recently spoke to a publication and revealed that her three kids forced her to join the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.

Winslet, who doesn't normally involve her children in her career decisions, decided to listen to her sons Bear and Joe and daughter Mia, and take up the challenging role.

"I was just super happy to jump [into the world of Avatar] and very excited to be asked," Winslet told people. "He called me and described the role and I thought, 'My God, that sounds amazing.' And my kids were like, 'Oh my God, mom, you have to do it.' I was like, 'Obviously.' I said, 'Well, they're going to send the script.' They were like, 'No, it doesn't matter. Just you have to do it!'"

By signing up for the role in the highly-anticipated sequel, the Oscar-winning actress also got to reunite with her 'Titanic' director, who she adores a lot. "We've totally kept in touch over the years. He's very good at Christmas and birthday presents," Winslet says of Cameron. "He always remembers. He's amazing."

Revealing how she mastered the art of holding her breath underwater, she said, "I have a lot more interest in breath work now for sure. And it is very calming. But I certainly do [still use it]. If we are on vacation, for example, and one of the kids will say, 'Oh, I'm going to dive down and get that shell.' I will say, 'Okay, not too deep please.' I know how deep they could safely go before they need to come back up and take a sequence of specific breaths on the surface to not get that kind of slightly stars-in-the-air blackout feeling because that's when actually people run into trouble when they surface [too quickly]."

She continued, "There's a breathing sequence and I make them do it now. I surfaced from [holding my breath] for seven minutes and 15 seconds. I was trained so well and I had all the safety in place and really respected the process. You can't muck around with it. And it isn't something you can just do at home. And you must do it with another person there. So it was just amazing, honestly. It really was an extraordinary thing to learn."

'Avatar: The Way of Water' will release in theatres on December 16.

