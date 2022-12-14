Drake gets custom necklace made from 42 diamond rings he bought for ex-girlfriends but never gave

Grammy award-winning rapper Drake has added a new custom necklace to his bling collection. And, interestingly, it is made up of 42 diamonds from engagement rings he thought about giving his ex-lovers but never did.

Jewellery designer Alex Moss shared a video of the gorgeous piece on Instagram and wrote, "New piece titled 'Previous Engagements' for all the times he thought about it but never did it. 42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds."

According to the Instagram post, creating the necklace was "an expedition spanning 14 months" with every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection.

This monumental art piece is made in 18k white gold and each diamond is over 8 carats.

"Alex Moss, Can you do sum for me?" one user asked the celebrity jewellery designer, referencing Drake's verse alongside '21 Savage' on the viral song 'Rich Flex'.

Another said, "350 + carats over 42 diamonds so something like 8 carats a piece? Assuming you're using vs1+ this piece is somewhere in the $4-6M range?"

One questioned, "So who was the 2 big stones for ??? You should call this piece 'Unlucky ladies'," as another person recommended naming the piece 'Her loss".

It's unclear for whom the diamonds were meant, but the rapper has been linked to multiple women over the years, including Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, SZA, Julia Fox and Rihanna.

Drake welcomed his son Adonis, 5, in 2017 after secretly fathering the child with French artist and former porn star Sophie Brussaux, 33.

