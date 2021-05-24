Justin Bieber is not sporting controversial dreadlocks anymore, debuts new buzzcut

Justin Beiber is officially deadlock-free after making much buzz and controversy in the past few weeks with his hairstyle.

Today, the singer decided to skip the BBMAs in spite of being nominated in five categories to spend some time with his wife Hailey Baldwin. Taking to Instagram, Bieber shared a sweet selfie with his new buzzcut featuring both of them. ''Happy Sunday'', he captioned the picture.

BBMAs 2021: Cue the awws! Drake dedicates Artist of the Decade award to little son Adonis



Take a look:

Earlier, Beiber was spotted with the deadlocks during the vacation with his wife Hailey and also shared his picture with the controversial hairdo despite all the accusations he faced of cultural appropriation for the hairstyle.

In June, Bieber took to social media promising to "be part of the much-needed change" amid racial injustice. "I am inspired by Black culture," the "Peaches" singer wrote. "I have benefited off of Black culture."

Roundup of 5 big moments from Billboard Music Awards 2021



"My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by Black culture," Bieber continued. "I am committed to using my platform this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change.