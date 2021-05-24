Roundup of 5 big moments from Billboard Music Awards 2021

Pink and Jon Bon Jovi's gift

During the night Pink was honoured for her outstanding music career and was presented with the Icon Award for her outstanding musical career and impact by her idol and child crush Jon Bon Jovi.

During the night, Jovi recalled the unusual gift he sent the singer after she admitted to him that she'd had a childhood crush on him and was left heartbroken when she learned he was married: "The second time Pink stunned me was when I met her when she was about 22 years old. She told me she had a crush on me when she was just 7 years old, and that when she heard that I'd been married, broke her heart. Well, I felt bad and tried to make up for it by sending her a life-size flower arrangement and a pair of my leather pants with a note that said, 'Now you can finally get in my pants,'" he said, laughing.

(Photograph:Twitter)