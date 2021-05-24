Roundup of 5 big moments from Billboard Music Awards 2021

Drake humbly accepted the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with his son Adonis, who stood by his side.
To accept his award, the singer went up on stage to accept the award with this three-year-old son Adonis. Wearing red flannel and braids, Adonis held onto Drake`s BBMA trophy as Drake began his acceptance speech. Throughout his speech, Drake grabbed onto his son`s shoulder as fans watched in awe.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mommy-daughter do aerial stunts: Pink and Willow
Pink's showstopping performance at Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) with her daughter before accepting the Icon Award was truly iconic. The mother-daughter duo swung in the air during her Icon Award medley performance and together performed a series of acrobatic stunts to their song 'Cover me in sunshine'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Smooth as 'Butter' performance by BTS
The highly popular South Korean boy band BTS took to the stage and gave an electrifying performance during their debut performance of the new single 'Butter'. Apart from their breathtaking performance, the boys RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, took home four awards including a top-selling song for their first English single 'Dynamite'
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Weeknd finally ditches the red suit
Finally! The Weeknd changed his look. After being in his red suit and bandages on his face for almost a year the 'Starboy' singer stepped out at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards rocking a long black coat, white shirt, trousers and patent leather lace-up shoes.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Pink and Jon Bon Jovi's gift
During the night Pink was honoured for her outstanding music career and was presented with the Icon Award for her outstanding musical career and impact by her idol and child crush Jon Bon Jovi.
During the night, Jovi recalled the unusual gift he sent the singer after she admitted to him that she'd had a childhood crush on him and was left heartbroken when she learned he was married: "The second time Pink stunned me was when I met her when she was about 22 years old. She told me she had a crush on me when she was just 7 years old, and that when she heard that I'd been married, broke her heart. Well, I felt bad and tried to make up for it by sending her a life-size flower arrangement and a pair of my leather pants with a note that said, 'Now you can finally get in my pants,'" he said, laughing.