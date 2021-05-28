'Jungle Cruise' trailer: Witness Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt embark on adventure of a lifetime

The makers of the much-awaited big-budget family adventure titled `Jungle Cruise` on Thursday dropped the adventure-filled trailer and intriguing poster of the film featuring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.



The 'San Andreas' actor took to Instagram and shared the trailer of the upcoming film that sees him and Emily on an enthralling journey in the jungle. The two-minute-three-second trailer starts from an establishing shot of a castle amid the jungle, followed by Emily (Dr Lily) and Dwayne (Skipper Frank - a boat owner) as the duo fight from a couple of goons who follow them. Dr Lily comes to the island in search of a tree that has magical medicinal properties to cure ailments and to find it the two embark on a fun-filled adventurous journey on a humongous boat.

The trailer then divulges on the duo as they sail their way through thunderstorms, raging sea waves and various supernatural enemies on the way through. The intriguing journey and the duo`s indomitable spirit to conquer the seas is the highlight of the trailer and promises a good time family entertainer.







The `Baywatch` star wrote in the caption, "Beware. ALL ABOARD for THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME!!!Our @DisneysJungleCruise HITS THEATERS AROUND THE WORLD and YOUR LIVING ROOMS on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on JULY 30!!!NEW TRAILER drop and this one ROCKS (pun intended;) Enjoy ~Dr Lily & Skipper Frank."

The `Jungle Cruise` features Emily and Dwayne and the other stars of the film. It puts on display essence the glimpses of the journey and the hurdles faced by them.

`Jungle Cruise` movie`s story centres around a brother (Jack Whitehall) and sister (Blunt) duo, who hire a boat captain (Johnson) to row them down the Amazon River as they are in pursuit of a tree believed to have healing powers.

Johnson promises his boat ride to be the cheapest yet the most thrilling for him is to take them through places infested with aggressive jungle natives. What adds a twist to their journey is a competing German expedition. Set in the early 20s and shot in some exotic locations, it is to be seen if Blunt, her brother and Johnson make it to the magical tree or not.



Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra has directed the film inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride.

Apart from Blunt, Whitehall and Johnson, the film also stars Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Johnson along with John Fox, John David, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn.