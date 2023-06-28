Julian Sands confirmed dead as human remains found in Mount Baldy wilderness

Tragic news struck on Tuesday as it was confirmed that British actor Julian Sands had passed away. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office announced that the human remains discovered in the Mount Baldy wilderness area in Southern California were positively identified as Sands. The discovery was made by hikers on Saturday, June 24, in the same region where the actor had gone missing back in January. His family has released a statement that reads, "We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."

According to the statement released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the body found near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner's office for official identification, which is expected to take place the following week.

Julian Sands went missing in January

Sands went missing on January 13, 2023 while hiking in Mount Baldy. Severe storms hindered the investigation soon after Sands disappeared, making the search challenging. His car was discovered on January 18. The following day, it was reported that Sands' three adult children had joined the ground search, with his son Henry and an experienced climber retracing his believed route. Sands' cell phone last emitted a ping on January 15, suggesting it had run out of power. At the time of his disappearance, Sands was thought to be traversing the Baldy Bowl Trail, which ascends 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles, reaching the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Entertainment industry mourns Julian Sands

The 65-year-old actor leaves behind his wife, journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, and three adult children. This heartbreaking news has left fans and the entertainment industry mourning the loss of a talented performer who had left a lasting impact on screen and stage. Julian Sands's death is a sombre reminder of the risks associated with outdoor activities and the importance of taking necessary precautions, especially in unpredictable weather conditions.

Who was Julian Sands?

Julian Sands was known for his work in film, television, and theater. He was born on January 4, 1958, in Otley, West Riding of Yorkshire, England. He appeared in numerous notable films, including A Room with a View (1985), The Killing Fields (1984), Warlock (1989), and Leaving Las Vegas (1995).