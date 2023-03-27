Jonathan Majors' lawyer says actor is 'completely innocent and the real victim' in assault case

Jonathan Majors' lawyer has come forward in the actor's defence! Criminal defence lawyer Priya Chaudhry has claimed that the Creed III actor is "completely innocent and probably the victim" in the assault case involving a woman. He was arrested on Saturday in Manhattan on charges of assault and harassment in what the New York Police Department described as a "domestic dispute" but was later released.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," Chaudhry told Rolling Stone. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

Chaudhry also revealed that there is video footage from the vehicle where the incident took place, witness testimony from the driver and onlookers along with two written statements from the woman recanting the allegations.

"All the evidence proves that Mr Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," she said. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

NYPD's s statement listed strangulation, assault and harassment as potential charges, but he was ultimately charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree — each of which are misdemeanors or lesser charges.

Meanwhile, the news of the actor's arrest has upended the US Army's newly launched advertising campaign that was aimed at reviving the service’s struggling recruiting numbers.

Majors was the narrator of two ads at the heart of a broader media campaign that kicked off at the start of the NCAA's March Madness college basketball tournament.

In a statement shared on Sunday, the US Army's Enterprise Marketing Office said that they were aware of Majors' arrest and were "deeply concerned by the allegations". It added that while Majors "is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete".

Majors' representative has denied the allegations. "He has done nothing wrong," his publicist told Variety. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Majors is a rising star in Hollywood. He recently appeared in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

(With inputs from agencies)

