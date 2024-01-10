Jon Favreau to direct a new Star Wars movie titled The Mandalorian & Grogu

A new Star Wars movie is on the way as Jon Favreau will direct a film called The Mandalorian & Grogu. The film will go into production later this year.

Jon Favreau is also the one who created the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, which follows a helmet-wearing bounty hunter who starts the show on the run to protect a young, adorable alien named Grogu, better known by fans as Baby Yoda. The series has had three seasons and a fourth is currently in development.

In a statement, Jon said, “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

As for The Mandalorian & Grogu, it will be the first Star Wars movie since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film grossed $1 billion globally and served as the grand conclusion to the original nine-chapter saga.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will have Jon Favreau as the producer along with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni.