Jon Bernthal celebrates return as the Punisher. See photo

It was recently announced that Jon Bernthal will come back in the role of the Punisher in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will reprise the role in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again alongside Charlie Cox who will essay the titular role. Now, the Frank Castle himself has confirmed the casting. On Instagram, he shared a screenshot of himself in the role of Marvel anti-hero. He let the image do the talking and did not write any caption. It is not clear yet how big the role of Bernthal as Punisher will be. But fans of the character and the actor's take on it are delighted anyway.

Why was Jon Bernthal's performance as the Punisher so special?

Bernthal's portrayal of the character in Daredevil as well as a standalone series for Netflix was widely praised. It was intense, brooding, and unapologetically violent. He perfectly captured the Punisher's brutal and ruthless nature, as well as his deep emotional pain and trauma from the loss of his family. He brought a level of depth and complexity to the character, making him more than just a one-dimensional vigilante.

Bernthal's physicality and fighting skills are also on full display in the series, as he convincingly portrays the Punisher's combat prowess and ability to take down multiple opponents at once. He brings a level of authenticity to the role, having undergone extensive training in military tactics and weapons handling to accurately portray the character's background as a former Marine.

Who is the Punisher?

The Punisher or Frank Castle is a Marvel Comics character. He first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #129 in 1974. Castle is a former United States Marine Corps officer turned vigilante after his family was murdered by criminals. He is known for his brutal and uncompromising methods of dealing with crime and has become a fan-favorite anti-hero.

The Punisher is often depicted as wearing a black shirt with a white skull on it, which has become his signature symbol. He is also typically armed with an array of firearms and explosives, which he uses to take down his enemies. Castle's backstory is an important part of his character, as it informs his motivation for his vigilantism.

Despite his extreme methods, the Punisher is often portrayed as having a strong moral compass and a deep sense of justice. He is willing to take on corrupt government officials, organised crime syndicates, and even other superheroes if he believes they are not doing enough to combat crime.

