Johnny Depp responds to 'Blow' co-star Lola Glaudini's harassment accusations

Johnny Depp has responded to harassment claims by co-star Lola Glaudini with whom he worked on the film set of Blow.

Lola had accused Johnny Depp of verbal abuse on the sets of Blow. She recounted her experience of working with the A-lister on one episode of the podcast Powerful Truth Angels. As the video has resurfaced on the internet, Johnny Depp has responded to these allegations via his reps. In a statement to Deadline, Johnny Depp’s reps said, “Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

Lola accuses Johnny of harassment on set

Meanwhile, the actress has claimed that while filming a scene for the 2001 film Blow, director Ted Demme told Glaudini to “burst out laughing” while Depp delivered a monologue.

She recounted, “I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever. Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f***ing say my lines and you’re f***ing pulling focus. You f***ing idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f***ing shut the fuck up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f***ing stay.’”

Lola Glaudini just stopped herself from crying after the episode on the film set. She said on the podcast, “This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolised, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’”

Johnny later gave her a "non-apology apology"

Johnny, however, did approach her after yelling at her but she calls it “a non-apology apology”. She said that he came over to her and said, “You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in my character, I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really fucking with me. So I’m a little tense and stuff. So I just wanted to make sure we’re cool and everything?’”