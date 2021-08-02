John Oliver blasts Joe Biden on Last Week Tonight over US pullout from Afghanistan fiasco

John Oliver took potshots at US President Joe Biden’s failed promises on this week’s recently aired ‘Last Week Tonight’. This is with regards to Biden’s promise of bringing back troops from Afghanistan after they announced that they will pull out from the war-torn country before August 31.

While the troops have pulled out, thousands of Afghan translators who aided American troops during the war have yet to be granted visas to move their families to the United States. A majority of them are being constantly threatened with death by the Taliban for their treasonous actions. According to latest statistics, as of June 2021, more than 300 translators or their family members have been killed.

Although Joe Biden was recently heard saying, “there is a home for you in the United States… we’ll stand with you as you have stood with us,” Oliver thinks it’s time these words were put to action.

John Oliver said, “Putting the choice on the applicants is basically a surgeon handing you a scalpel saying, ‘there is a tumor-free pancreas in your body if you so choose and I will stand with you.’ I think you might be fundamentally confused who has power over the outcome here.”



He also called the visa issue that these Americans are facing as “the Bill Cosby comeback of political crises.”

Oliver described the US’s response as “inexcusable” since they have had 20 years to come up with policy amending the visa crisis, during almost half of which Biden resided in the White House.

“The clock is ticking and the translators are well aware of that fact,” Oliver concluded on Last Week Tonight.