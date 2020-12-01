John Legend wishes 'queen' Chrissy Teigen on birthday with a sweet post

It’s Chrissy Teigen’s birthday today and husband John Legend wished her with a special message.

Setting the bar for what it means to be the perfect husband, John Legend shared a sweet tribute to his “queen” Chrissy Teigen on her 34th birthday.

He wrote, "Celebrating my Queen's birthday today. I love you more than ever and I'm so grateful for the life we've built together. Thank you for making every day so amazing. Happy birthday, Chrissy!"

See the post here:

Singer John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got married in 2013 and have two children together -- Luna who is 3 and Miles who is just 18 months old.

They were recently in the news as they lost a child when she suffered a miscarriage. Chrissy had shared a disheartening post on the same.

