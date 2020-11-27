'Keeping up with the Kardashians' to 'The Pack': 5 reality series to binge-watch as an escape from 2020

Drama, love, fights, competition, or plain old partying, there's a reality TV show about almost everything under the sun available today. These shows are super addictive regardless of where they're from or what are they about. There's also a ton of engrossing reality formats across the globe that are the perfect diversion one needs to take a break from this year. Trust me, we all need it. 
 
Without further ado, we have collated everything from shows focusing on human-animal bonds to dating shows to wholesome everyday life from around the world that have released this year for you to enjoy. These shows will make you smile, feel excited, laugh, appreciate human bonds and also make you fall in love with them. 
 

View in App

Keeping up with the Kardashians 

How can we make an entire article on reality shows and not mention the mother of them all? Sadly approaching their finale season, 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' has created a revolution and coined the concept of ‘Famous for being famous’ surprisingly everyone by how addictive they can be. The show filled with drama, family, love, heartbreaks, hilarious moments follows the lives of the members of the Kardashian and Jenner clans and offers an entertaining insight into their lives.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Too Hot to Handle

On the shores of paradise, 10 amazingly good-looking singles meet and flirt with each other for weeks and couple up with one another before going home with the one they love and a $100,000 cash prize. But if only reality shows were that simple. On the way to winning there is a very strict rule, these hot individuals are not allowed to touch each other. They can flirt and talk and pair up with people but aren’t allowed to kiss each other or indulge in any kind of sexual activity. If they do so their prize money would decrease. Honestly, what better time to watch a show like this, when everyone is social distancing in their respective homes and can’t touch people!
 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Indian Matchmaking 

Everything that is involved in getting an boy girl together in the beautiful bond of marriage was showcased in this brilliant yet truthful show. The show revolves around an elite Indian Matchmaker Sima Taparia from Mumbai whose job to match young Indians with their suitable partner. This fun and entertaining show is filled with relatable moments for every single Indian child alive.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Bigg Boss

The idea of getting a bunch of famous people under one roof who are loud, controversial, hilarious, obnoxious and most of all entertaining, the very concept of this show is worth a million dollars. You can love them or you can loathe them, but you simply cannot ignore them—we're talking about this drama-packed reality show that has been around for more than a decade gifting us some of the most memorable and controversial stories. The perfect masala television drama, 'Bigg Boss' is one of the most successful and one of the longest-running reality show in India that is still on air. 14 seasons and counting!!!
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

The Pack

An adorable series that’s the paw-perfect treat to all the dog lovers, Amazon Prime India has gifted the world a reality show that is guaranteed to be a sweetness overdose. The show has 12 teams of dogs and their human companions participate in fun challenges across the globe. While there is prize money involved for the winning dog, including a pot of cash for a charity of choice, the real selling point of the reality competition is the beautiful and pure companionship between dog and human that will leave everyone smiling. How can you not watch this one?
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Read in App