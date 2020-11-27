'Keeping up with the Kardashians' to 'The Pack': 5 reality series to binge-watch as an escape from 2020

Too Hot to Handle

On the shores of paradise, 10 amazingly good-looking singles meet and flirt with each other for weeks and couple up with one another before going home with the one they love and a $100,000 cash prize. But if only reality shows were that simple. On the way to winning there is a very strict rule, these hot individuals are not allowed to touch each other. They can flirt and talk and pair up with people but aren’t allowed to kiss each other or indulge in any kind of sexual activity. If they do so their prize money would decrease. Honestly, what better time to watch a show like this, when everyone is social distancing in their respective homes and can’t touch people!





(Photograph:Twitter)