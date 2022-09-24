John Hartman, Doobie brothers co-founder and drummer, dies at 72

Drummer John Hartman, the co-founder of the band Doobie Brothers, has died. He was 72 years old. On Friday, Hartman's death was announced by the band members via a social media post.



Sharing a heartfelt tribute, they wrote in the post shared on their official social media accounts, ''Today we are thinking of John Hartman or Little John to us. John was a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman during his time in the Doobies,'' the band wrote.



The cause of death was not revealed.



''He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality!'' the statement reads further.

''We send our condolences to all his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest In Peace John.''

Hartman formed the band in the early 1970s with guitarists and singer Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnston.

''It all began in 1969, when a drummer named John Hartman arrived in Northern California. He was there to meet Skip Spence from the band Moby Grape and become part of a supposed band reunion that never quite got off the ground. But it wasn’t all for naught. Spence (who had also played in the Jefferson Airplane) introduced Hartman to his friend Tom Johnston, a local singer/songwriter/guitarist -and they connected. Hartman and Johnston began playing local Bay Area bars. They soon met singer/guitarist Pat Simmons, whose finger-style playing richly complimented Johnston’s R&B strumming style, and the foundation for The Doobie Brothers was set,'' the Doobie brother's site reads.



Hartman was part of the band as the drummer in the first eight albums that had superhit tracks like 'Listen To The Music,', 'Long Train Runnin', "What a Fool Believes' among others. He first left the band in 1979 and joined the band for a reunion album in the late 80s.



Hartman took a permanent retirement from the Doobie Brothers band in 1991. He was also one of the nine members of the Doobie Brothers, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

(With inputs from the agencies)