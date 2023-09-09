Joey King and Steven Piet's dreamy Spanish wedding. See photos

Love is in the air as Hollywood actress Joey King and director Steven Piet celebrate their recent nuptials in a dreamy wedding ceremony set against the backdrop of Majorca, Spain. After four years of a loving relationship, the couple exchanged vows on September 2, making it official. The news of their union was joyfully confirmed by King herself in an Instagram collaboration post with Vogue Weddings, and the world couldn't be happier for them.

Joey King and Steven Piet, the director behind projects like The Bullet Train, first crossed paths on the set of The Act, which is a Hulu series. The spark was instantaneous, as they quickly developed a strong friendship. Reflecting on their first encounter, King shared, "There was such an immediate ease. I had a very big crush but waited until the wrap party to ask him out. I worked up the courage and took him aside to tell him how I felt. It was the best decision of my life!"

Their love story took a beautiful turn when Piet popped the question in February 2022 during a romantic getaway to Joshua Tree, celebrating their three-year anniversary. The moment was captured perfectly despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions.

Piet reminisced about the proposal on Instagram, writing, "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter. You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed."

In response, Joey King expressed her overwhelming joy, sharing a heartfelt message along with pictures of their engagement. She wrote, "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

Their journey, from co-stars to life partners, has captured the hearts of fans around the world. The wedding itself was nothing short of magical, reminiscent of a scene straight out of The Great Gatsby. Surrounded by their closest friends and family, the couple exchanged vows and celebrated their love in an unforgettable fashion.

