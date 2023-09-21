Jimmy Kimmel tests Covid positive: Late night host's live event with Colbert, Fallon cancelled

First, it was the dual Hollywood strikes and now it is COVID-19 that is putting a pause on Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert’s plans. The trio happen to be popular late-night show hosts and while their chat shows are currently not in production, they were supposed to do a Strike Force Three live event. It was announced recently by all three. The show currently stands cancelled as Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on the X platform, Jimmy posted, “Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show. I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick. Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible.”

Strike Force Three live event

Strike Force Three was scheduled to take place at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on September 23. If the show had taken place according to schedule, it would have been the first time that the three night hosts had united for a show. This event was born out of the Strike Force Five podcast that the trio launched alongside Seth Meyers and John Oliver on August 30.

This podcast happened because of the boredom of the night hosts. While their shows are in stark contrast to one another with each of them taking a dig at the other on their shows, they got together when their shows hit a roadblock because of the strikes. They started meeting on Zoom and their conversations led to a deal with Spotify. Then, Strike Force Five debuted as the No. 1 podcast on both Spotify and Apple, with all proceeds supporting the staffers of their shows Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late Night With Seth Meyers and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, who have lost their income as a result of the strike.

