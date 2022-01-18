Jimmy Kimmel cracks up audience as he takes a dig at Kanye West-Pete Davidson feud

It was a fun night for everyone who watched Jimmy Kimmel Live! as he took a dig at the feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian. While Kim is Kanye’s estranged wife, she is currently rumoured to be dating Pete and the rapper isn't taking this too lightly.

In his opening monologue, Jimmy Kimmel said, “Ye–sounds like a cheer” as he mentions Kanye’s new song that disses Pete and threatens to give him a kick.

The lyrics of the song goes like: “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Jimmy Kimmel then comments on just how random this whole one-sided beef is, “You know this reminds me of when Tupac wrote a diss track about Andy Samberg? Do you remember that?!”

