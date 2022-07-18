Jennifer Lopez shows off her wedding ring in a no make-up, in bed photo hours after marrying Ben Affleck

The glow is hard to miss! Hours after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced they had wed in a small ceremony in Las Vegas, the new bride showed off her new wedding ring in an Instagram post. The post had Lopez under the sheets, with no make-up and propped up on fluffy pillows. The star can be seen holding up her phone in her left hand and her new wedding band is prominently on display. The picture has Lopez beaming at the camera.



The photo was simply captioned as "Sadie! #iykyk,” noting that fans can get more details about her wedding in her newsletter. Despite no make-up, Lopez glowed in newlywedded bliss in the new photograph.

On Sunday, the actress-singer informed her fans via her newsletter that she and Affleck had tied the knot. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind," she said at the beginning of her note which included details of her wedding- including photos and videos from the ceremony. "And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she added. She signed the newsletter as "With love, Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

The couple first met in December 2001 on the set of their film 'Gigli' and announced their engagement in November 2002. They called off their engagement in January 2004.



In 2021 soon after breaking up with fiance Alex Rodriguez, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance which they confirmed in July 2021, and announced their engagement in April 2022.

