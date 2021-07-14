Jason Sudeikis breaks his silence on split with Olivia Wilde and viral Golden Globes moment

Jason Sudeikis is finally talking about his much-publicised split with Olivia Wilde and his viral Golden Globes appearance.

The actor broke his silence on the two matters for the first time. The breakup happened in November last year as confirmed by the actor along with the fact that they don't share their Brooklyn home.

He admitted the breakup came too sudden for him and had no reactions to Olivia Wilde cosying up to singer Harry Styles who she worked with on her second directorial project ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and have continued to spend time together. Infact, there were pictures earlier this week of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spending a vacation on a yacht.

Jason Sudeikis said he still doesn’t have complete clarity on the end of his seven-year engagement to Olivia Wilde. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

Until then, the 45-year-old actor plans to use the split as a life lesson.

“That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he said. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have two children together.

Meanwhile, Jason also spoke about the viral Golden Globe moment. He said, “I was neither high nor heartbroken.” On receiving the award wearing a hoodie and not a suit, he said, “So yeah, off it came and it was like, ‘This is how I feel. I believe in moving forward.'”