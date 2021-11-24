Jared Leto tells Ellen DeGeneres 'I eat naked often'

Jared Leto was recently seen at the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Among the many other things he revealed, the Hollywood actor stunned fans when he told the chat show host that he often eats “naked”.

When Ellen asked, “Besides showering, name three things you do naked,” to which Jared answered, “I eat naked often”.

He also revealed his childhood celebrity crushes, “Barbara Eden, Vanna White and Christopher Walken.”

Jared Leto will next star in House of Gucci. Lady Gaga stars in the film Patrizia Reggiani, who married Maurizio Gucci in the 1970s and had him killed by a hit man. ‘House of Gucci’ review: Murder dressed with Italian flair

Adam Driver plays Maurizio while Jared plays his cousin Paolo.