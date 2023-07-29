Jamie Lee Curtis vows to defend transgender daughter's 'right to exist' and fight transphobia

Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently gave an interview, in which she spoke about her unwavering support for her transgender daughter and vowed to fight transphobia. The actress also spoke about her latest creative project, a graphic novel titled Mother Nature, while shedding light on her journey of acceptance for her 25-year-old daughter Ruby.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough, the 64-year-old star said, "This life is about love," emphasising that being a parent is fundamentally about love, and she wholeheartedly loves Ruby as her daughter.

"Being a parent is about love and I love Ruby. Love her. People have said, 'You're so great to accept her love.' What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, 'This is who I am. And my job is to say, 'Welcome home.' I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn't. And there are those people," she added.

For those unaware, Curtis shares two daughters, Ruby and Annie, with her husband Christopher Guest, 75.

It’s "a really challenging time" for trans people, Curtis noted in the same interview. "There’s a lot of political rhetoric, awful political rhetoric, particularly coming from your home state," the actress told Scarborough. "I’m so sorry. As you know, my favourite Twitter is ‘Waking Up in Don’t Say Gay Florida,’ someone waking up going gay."

On the work front, she recently featured in Haunted Mansion, which is directed by Justin Simien from a screenplay by Katie Dippold. The film also stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Jared Leto and Danny DeVito.

The graphic novel Mother Nature takes readers on an immersive journey into the dark depths of corporate greed and its devastating impact on the environment. The story explores the truth behind Cobalt Electric's clean-water project and the horrors it has unleashed.

