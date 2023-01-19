James Gunn says he may cast 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' actors in future DC movies

James Gunn will be wrapping his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise with the third film, due for release later this year. The film will also likely be the end of this version of the Guardians in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We may at some point see a new, rebooted team. After 'Guardians of the Galaxy' is released, Gunn will continue to develop the DC universe with producer Peter Safran, his partner at DC Studios. The two have announced plans to reboot the old DCEU. Gunn has now said that he is not averse to casting 'Guardians' stars in the burgeoning cinematic universe at DC.

While speaking to Empire magazine, Gunn said, "This cast are like my family. I cannot tell you how close I am to Chris Pratt and Pom [Klementieff] and Dave [Bautista] and Zoe [Saldaña] and Karen [Gillan]. But I also know I will work again with all those people individually again. Probably at my other job.”

Earlier, Gunn had said that not every Guardian would survive in the third and concluding film. Some of them are not coming back," he said (quoted by Slash Film).

The film brings back its main cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and return from previous films. Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova join the MCU with this film.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' has its titular superhero team once again going to defend the universe. Poulter joins the film as Adam Warlock, an extremely popular character among comic readers but virtually unknown to those not acquainted with Marvel Comics.