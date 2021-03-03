It's confirmed! 2021 Emmy Awards to air in September

In an official confirmation, the date of 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is out.

The Emmy Awards will be broadcast on September 19 as announced by CBS and the Television Academy. Official twitter account of the Television Academy tweeted: "Mark your calendar! The 73rd #Emmy Awards will air LIVE on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on @ParamountPlus ! For more info, visit http://Emmys.com."

Mark your calendar! The 73rd #Emmy Awards will air LIVE on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on @ParamountPlus! For more info, visit https://t.co/WpdTUXamrc. pic.twitter.com/CbZLUR8Ep5 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) March 2, 2021 ×

The Emmy Awards ceremony will air live on the CBS Television Network as well as on Paramount+.

Details of venue and host for the evening are yet to be announced.

Emmys last year was mostly virtual owing to the pandemic. It was hosted by ABC network’s late night star Jimmy Kimmel. Sadly, it ranked the lowest in the history of Emmys telecast. TV audience for virtual Emmys takes awards show to new low