I feel so beyond lucky: Dua Lipa pens gratitude message as she ends her trip to India, shares photos

Dua Lipa is feeling beyond lucky, as she ended the year 2023 in India. The Grammy-winning singer was vacationing in Rajasthan, the northwestern state of the Indian subcontinent, as she concluded her trip to the culturally rich land.



On Sunday (Dec 31), the Albanian singer shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram handle, along with a heartfelt note.



"I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality, and generosity," the 28-year-old singer shared.

She added, ''This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!! 💛!!!!''



Lipa appeared mesmerised in the carousel of photos. The singer was captured wearing a loose yellow kurta, holding a white cup on a sunny day in Rajasthan. The next post was a video of a folk dance, while another photo showed her happily posing with an elephant.



The next photos and videos were from her safari, the temple she visited, and the hotel room.



Dua Lipa travelled to India in the last week of December. Lipa dropped a set of happy pictures. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu❤️ sending love light health and happiness for the year."