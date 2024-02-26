‘I don’t think it’s a failure’: Jodie Turner-Smith breaks silence on divorce with Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson announced their separation last year in October 2023. Months after the couple filed for divorce, Jodie is finally talking about her separation.

Talking publicly for the first time since the announcement, Smith said that you choose what's ''healthiest'' for you.

Speaking to The Times, the British actress opened up about her divorce and how she's positively taking her split. The model said, "Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working.''

"And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children," she added.

Smith went on to explain her divorce and why she didn't take it as a failure. "If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us," she said.

"I don’t think it’s a failure," she continued of her marriage to Jackson. "We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting!"