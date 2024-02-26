Prince Harry's new documentary lands on Netflix's competitor platform

Prince Harry's much-anticipated documentary has found its place in Netflix's biggest competitor platform Hulu. The move has surprised many as Netflix had reportedly stuck a million-dollar deal with Prince Harry, yet the documentary will now be streaming on the OTT platform's competitor brand.



The move has raised eyebrows as it is well known that the Duke of Sussex is under a five-year deal with Netflix. Yet the new documentary focussing on the Invictus Games has unexpectedly landed on Disney-owned Hulu.



Prince Harry's documentary lands on Hulu



Prince Harry's documentary series, titled Mission: Life, Family, and Invictus Games, debuted on Hulu, a streaming platform owned by Disney on Sunday, February 25th.



The release surprised many as Prince Harry is under a £80 million worth five-year deal with Netflix.



The circumstances surrounding the series' appearance on Hulu raise questions about whether Netflix was aware of the release or whether it sanctioned this move.



What is Prince Harry’s Invictus gaming documentary about?



Harry's father, King Charles was recently diagnosed with cancer. The news prompted the Duke to make a quick visit to UK- the country he only visits now to meet his family from time to time. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.



The new documentary highlights Harry's interview with ABC News presenter Will Reeve after he visits the UK. In the interview, the Duke discussed friends, family, and career. The documentary focuses on Harry's recent interview with ABC News during his time in Canada, leading up to an event scheduled for next year.



Several media reports state that Harry may have had knowledge and perhaps consented to the use of his interview with ABC News in a documentary format for Hulu. This follows previous speculation suggesting the couple might explore different partnerships beyond their existing deal with Netflix.



The couple had released a six-part series Harry & Meghan, on Netflix previously. The series focused on their humble origins, their reign, and their move to the US with Lilibet and Archie, their two adorable children.