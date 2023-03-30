'I chose to survive': Jeremy Renner gets emotional in first interview since snowplough accident. Watch

Jeremy Renner is all set to give his first interview with journalist Diane Sawyer since being grievously injured in a snowplough accident back in January. The Avengers star will give the interview in a special titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, and will presumably also promote his upcoming docu-series called Rennervations while there. On New Year's Day, Renner was using an "extremely large" snowcat, weighing over 14,000 pounds, to clear snow from his property. He was hit and run over by the vehicle, resulting in blunt chest trauma and other injuries.

Renner said he was awake throughout the injury and in the teaser for the interview, he can be heard moaning in pain. He tells Sawyer, "All of it. I was awake through every moment.”

Renner got under the machine as he tried to save his nephew. He says he'd "do it again. ‘Cause [the snowplough] was going right at my nephew."

Added Renner, "What’s my body going to look like? Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment? I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way. I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium.”

Renner is also known for films such as The Hurt Locker and American Hustle. He was born on January 7, 1971, in Modesto, California, and grew up in a working-class family. Renner's career began with small roles in independent films, but his breakthrough role came in 2008 with The Hurt Locker, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

In addition to his film work, Renner is also a skilled musician. He began playing the piano at a young age and later learned to play the guitar and drums. In 2020, he released his debut album The Medicine, which features a mix of rock, blues, and country music.

