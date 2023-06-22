Hollywood writers rally with confidence as WGA strike enters 50th day

In a continuation of WGA stike strike that has already spanned fifty days, around 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters took to the streets of Los Angeles in a march and rally aimed at securing a new contract with the studios. The writers are seeking guarantees for payment and job security in their negotiations. During the Writers Guild of America's WGA Strong March and Rally for a Fair Contract, speakers emphasised the widespread backing they had received from other Hollywood unions, including actors who were in the midst of their own contract negotiations, as well as labour unions at large. The solidarity displayed by various industry professionals underscored the collective struggle against corporate greed and the common pursuit of sustainable employment.

Adam Conover, a writer, and a member of the guild's board and negotiating committee, expressed his optimism about the writers' cause to the gathered crowd at the conclusion of the march, which culminated at the La Brea Tar Pits. He reminded them that victory was within reach because the studios were dependent on the writers. As the creators who conceive characters, craft stories, and develop the jokes that audiences adore, the writers held a pivotal role in the industry's success.

"We’re all in it together, we’re all fighting the same fight, for a sustainable job in the face of corporate greed. We are going to win because they need us. Writers are the ones who stare at a blank page. We are the ones who invent the characters, tell the stories and write the jokes that their audiences love. They’d have nothing without us," Conover said.

Also Read: Explained | Hollywood strike - What the writers want Negotiations between WGA and AMPTP come to a halt Negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the organisation representing the studios, had come to a halt just hours before the expiration of the writers' contract on May 1. Subsequently, the strike commenced the following day, causing an increasing number of productions to shut down as time went on.

Actors now faced a similar deadline, as their union, SAG-AFTRA, was engaged in negotiations with the AMPTP regarding a contract that was due to expire on June 30. Members of SAG-AFTRA had overwhelmingly voted to authorise their guild leaders to initiate a strike if an agreement could not be reached.

At the heart of the dispute lay the influence of streaming and its far-reaching consequences. The writers' guild contended that while series budgets had grown substantially, the writers' share of that revenue had steadily diminished over time.

The AMPTP countered by asserting that the writers' demands would necessitate retaining them on staff and paying them even when there was no work available. The organisation claimed that its proposed contract terms had been generous and sought to address the writers' concerns.

During Wednesday's rally, writer Liz Alper affirmed their collective commitment to the profession they loved. She underscored the importance of fighting for the industry they worked in, the audiences they entertained, sister unions in Hollywood, and workers across America who had suffered from the consequences of Wall Street and big tech companies. The writers stood united in their pursuit of a fair and equitable agreement that would safeguard their livelihoods and uphold the integrity of their craft. What is behind the WGA strike? Hollywood is witnessing its second Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in fifteen years as unionised TV and film writers take to the streets to demand improved pay from major studios. Despite failing to reach a new contract with the trade association representing Hollywood studios and production companies, the WGA remains resolute in its pursuit of higher minimum wages, increased writer representation per show, and shorter exclusive contracts, among other crucial demands. The strike has been triggered by the surge in content creation, primarily driven by the proliferation of streaming services. The emergence of key players such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, coupled with the eagerness of every major studio to enter the streaming arena, has led to an overcrowded market.

The abundance of content has resulted in a higher number of television series and films being produced each year, ostensibly creating more job opportunities for writers. However, this expansion has come at a cost, as writers claim that they are now earning less while working under increasingly strained conditions. The Writers Guild of America is therefore advocating for greater upfront compensation for writers. Historically, writers have relied on backend payments, such as syndication and international licensing deals, to supplement their income. However, the rise of streaming platforms has phased out these revenue streams, necessitating a shift towards more substantial upfront payments.

Writers have long endured being undervalued, underpaid, and subjected to demanding working conditions. This predicament is largely attributable to the immense power held by the studios within the industry, leaving writers with limited avenues to challenge their authority and improve their circumstances.

